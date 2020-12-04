(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown held a press conference today to update Oregonians on the status of COVID-19 in Oregon and the pending federal approval for vaccines. The Governor was joined by Pat Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA); Rachael Banks, OHA Public Health Director; and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, State Epidemiologist.

“Ten months into this pandemic, when we are all so incredibly tired of dealing with COVID-19, the data is showing that the majority of Oregonians are listening to public health recommendations — you’re wearing your masks and staying home,” said Governor Brown. “With Oregon slated to begin receiving vaccines in mid-December, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. But the introduction of a vaccine does not end this pandemic. Right now and into the foreseeable future, the only way to reduce transmission and slow the spread of this disease is to continue to take safety precautions until the vaccine is both widely available and widely administered.”

