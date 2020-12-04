SALEM, Ore. – The holiday season can be an emotional time, especially for disaster survivors. Feeling sad, stressed or overwhelmed during times like this is normal. Luckily help is just a phone  call, and it doesn’t cost a thing. 

The Safe+Strong Helpline is available for both children and adults who are struggling with stress,  anxiety or other disaster-related depression-like symptoms. For help, call 800-923-4357 or visit  safestrongoregon.org/mental-emotional-health. This is a free service provided by the Oregon Health  Authority and Portland-based nonprofit agency Lines for Life. 

Adults and children having negative thoughts or feelings, can also contact the Substance Abuse and  Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 (Spanish Press  2), or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 (for Spanish text “Hablanos” to 66746). This national hotline is  toll-free, multilingual, and confidential, offering crisis support to all residents in the United States and  its territories. 

For more information about who is most at risk for emotional distress from wildfires and to find  related resources, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline

Counselors can also provide information about recognizing emotional distress and its effects, coping  tips and referrals to other call centers for more support. 

To view an accessible video about crisis counseling with closed captioning and American Sign  Language interpretation visit https://youtu.be/mrJN1CRBxfE. 

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability,  English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA  toll-free at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a Relay service such as a videophone,  InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their assigned number for that service. They should be aware  phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2  for Spanish)  

Disaster survivors affected by the Oregon wildfires and straight-line winds can also get personalized mitigation  advice to repair and rebuild safer and stronger from a FEMA Mitigation Specialist. For information on how to  rebuild safer and stronger or to inquire as to your new flood risk following a fire near you, email FEMA-R10- MIT@fema.dhs.gov, a FEMA Hazard Mitigation specialist will respond survivor inquiries.  

