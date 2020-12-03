More than 38,000 Oregonians have enrolled in health coverage through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace for 2021 so far. Seventy-seven percent of those enrolled will receive tax credits averaging $510 per month in savings on monthly premiums. You still have time to enroll to get health coverage for 2021: The deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

“Many Oregonians are taking advantage of big savings through HealthCare.gov for 2021 health coverage,” says Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “Don’t assume you make too much to qualify. The only way to know how much you can save is to apply and select a plan by the Dec. 15 deadline.”

Oregonians who do not get health insurance through their job or a program such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can go to HealthCare.gov to see if they may qualify for help paying for 2021 coverage. Even if people are temporarily uninsured, they can sign up for help. The deadline to sign up to get health insurance for next year is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Individuals making up to $51,040 per year and families of four making up to $104,800 may get help paying for coverage. In 2020, more than seven in 10 Oregonians who chose plans through HealthCare.gov got financial help for monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs. These savings lowered the average premium to just $145 per month.

Oregonians who would like help from an insurance agent or community partner organization that can help them complete the application and enroll should visit OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp. MarInsurance agents and community partners provide local, one-on-one assistance at no charge to the client. This help is available virtually and over the phone.