SALEM, Ore. – The holiday season can be an emotional time, especially for disaster survivors. Feeling sad, stressed or overwhelmed during times like this is normal. Luckily help is just a phone call, and it doesn’t cost a thing.

The Safe+Strong Helpline is available for both children and adults who are struggling with stress, anxiety or other disaster-related depression-like symptoms. For help, call 800-923-4357 or visit safestrongoregon.org/mental-emotional-health. This is a free service provided by the Oregon Health Authority and Portland-based nonprofit agency Lines for Life.

Adults and children having negative thoughts or feelings, can also contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 (Spanish Press 2), or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 (for Spanish text “Hablanos” to 66746). This national hotline is toll-free, multilingual, and confidential, offering crisis support to all residents in the United States and its territories.

For more information about who is most at risk for emotional distress from wildfires and to find related resources, visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline.

Counselors can also provide information about recognizing emotional distress and its effects, coping tips and referrals to other call centers for more support.

To view an accessible video about crisis counseling with closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation visit https://youtu.be/mrJN1CRBxfE.