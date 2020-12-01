The Oregon Department of Human Service will issue emergency supplemental allotments to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients on December 11.

SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these additional benefits as they will be placed directly on their Oregon EBT cards. Households receiving SNAP benefits will see the additional supplement to their benefits based on a maximum allotment scale. For example, if there are four individuals in a household and that household is currently receiving $500 in benefits, the supplement will raise their benefits to the maximum allowed for households of four, which is $680 per month – or an increase of $180. Total benefits will be different based on each household’s regular monthly allotment for the month of December. Households already at the maximum allotment will not receive an additional benefit supplement.

Household Size Maximum Monthly Benefit Amount 1 $204 2 $374 3 $535 4 $680 5 $807 6 $969 7 $1,071 8 $1,224 Each additional person $153



A second release of emergency supplemental allotments will take place on December 31 for anyone who began receiving SNAP benefits after December 11. Households only receive one allotment.

For more information about emergency supplemental allotments or to review frequently asked questions, visit https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/About-SNAP.aspx.

Oregonians who receive SNAP can contact their local Self-Sufficiency Programs, Aging and People with Disabilities, or Area Agency on Aging office for more information. Find a local office at oregon.gov/DHS/Offices/Pages/index.aspx or call 2-1-1.

This is the eighth month Oregon has issued emergency supplemental allotments. Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance, and Medicaid. Learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.