KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 910.

This week’s count is 38.

The death was a 68-year-old woman who died at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions and tested positive for COVID-19. The number of local deaths associated with the virus is now five.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male4383
Female4722
Unknown
Total9105
Age groupCasesDeaths
0-1469
15-1946
20-29213
30-39162
40-491471
50-59110
60-69972
70-79482
80 and over18
Not available
Total9105

