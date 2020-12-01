KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 910.
The death was a 68-year-old woman who died at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions and tested positive for COVID-19. The number of local deaths associated with the virus is now five.
To protect yourself:
- Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
- Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
- Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.
To protect others around you:
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home when sick.
- Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
|Sex
|Cases
|Deaths
|Male
|438
|3
|Female
|472
|2
|Unknown
|—
|—
|Total
|910
|5
|Age group
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-14
|69
|—
|15-19
|46
|—
|20-29
|213
|—
|30-39
|162
|—
|40-49
|147
|1
|50-59
|110
|—
|60-69
|97
|2
|70-79
|48
|2
|80 and over
|18
|—
|Not available
|—
|—
|Total
|910
|5