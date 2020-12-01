KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 910.

This week’s count is 38.

The death was a 68-year-old woman who died at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions and tested positive for COVID-19. The number of local deaths associated with the virus is now five.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 438 3 Female 472 2 Unknown — — Total 910 5