(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown will hold a press availability today to discuss the Governor’s Recommended Budget for 2021-23.

The press availability will be today, December 1, at 1:00 p.m.

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing our office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.

We will be utilizing a Zoom-based platform for the press conference, and we ask members of the media to log in a few minutes early. Thank you for your patience as we adjust to this new system.

A livestream will be available for the public here. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) simulcasts will also be available.

Log-in information will be provided to all reporters who RSVP to participate remotely. Thank you for working with us to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Please RSVP by 11 a.m. so we can ensure you receive the call-in information before the press conference begins