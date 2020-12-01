On Monday, November 30, 2020 at approximately 7:15 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 31 near milepost 92.

Preliminary investigation revealed that in the evening of Sunday November 29, 2020 a Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Scott Brasher (37) of Bend, was southbound when it left the roadway, rolled, and struck a power pole.

Brasher sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by ODOT and the Paisley Disaster Unit.