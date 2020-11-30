via Oregon Tech Athletics

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Kennedy Tull, a 5-8 senior guard from Gridley High School in Gridley, California has signed with Oregon Tech and will play basketball for the Lady Owls next season as announced today by Head Coach Scott Meredith.

Thus far in her high school career, Tull has been a Team Captain 2 seasons, was chosen Team Defensive MVP twice, was chosen Team Offensive MVP once, and won the Coaches Award in 2019 for Coach Becca McCray’s Bulldogs.



In 2019, Tull averaged 18.2 points per game while shooting 40% from the field, 30% from the 3-point line and 80% from the free throw line. She averaged 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 4.4 assists per game while leading Gridley to a Butte View League Championship and the 2019 California State Quarterfinals with an overall record of 22-10. Gridley also won Butte View League Championships in 2017 and 2018.



For her efforts on the court, Tull was honored as the 2019 Butte View League MVP, was selected to the Butte View League First-Team 3 times, and the Northern Section All-Area team 3-times.

Tull carries a 4.2 overall Grade Point Average. The senior has been on the Gridley High School Principals List every year, has qualified to be a member of the National Honor Society, and is a Life Member of the California Scholarship Federation.



“Kennedy is a tremendous athlete and gifted all-around basketball player,” stated Meredith. “She is a leader and as a 4-year varsity starter, has a lot of significant playing experience. Surpassing 1000 points in her junior year is quite an accomplishment and she has the toughness and athleticism to become a defensive stopper at the guard position. Her overall body of work is impressive and I expect her to excel with the talented group of young guards we have at Tech. A great teammate, we are excited Kennedy chose Oregon Tech.”



Tull is the daughter of Jodie and David Tull of Yuba City, California and will major in Dental Hygiene. She will be wearing number 22 next season and will join older sister Maddy, a sophomore post/forward for the Lady Owls and twin brother Grant, who recently signed to play basketball for Coach Justin Parnell and his Hustlin’ Owls.