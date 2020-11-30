KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 872.

All of the cases count toward last week and include the 84 announced as an advisory Friday. Including the cases prior to the Thanksgiving weekend, the week’s count was 187.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male4183
Female4541
Unknown
Total8724
Age groupCasesEver hospitalizedDeaths
0-1467
15-1943
20-291991
30-391562
40-4914341
50-591074
60-699361
70-794762
80 and over172
Not available
Total872254

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here