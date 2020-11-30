The Klamath County Farm Service Agency (FSA) office in Klamath Falls is hiring a full time Farm Loan Program Technician. This vacancy will close on July 15, 2021, or when selections have been made, whichever comes first.

Duties for this position include assisting Farm Loan Team managers, Farm Loan Team Officers and District Directors on farm loan program procedural matters, preparing and processing loan documents and loan procedural changes, and respond to routine inquiries on Farm Loan Programs. Successful applicants must be reliable, have a professional attitude and enjoy working with the public.

If you are interested or know of someone who might be interested, please share the information with them. Here is the direct link to the position with information on how to apply:

USAJOBS – Job Announcement

Contact Martin Nguyen at (503) 404-1127 or the Klamath County office at (541) 883-6924 x2 if you have specific questions regarding the position.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.