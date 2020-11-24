Nov. 23, 2020, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Kassidy Kightlinger and JT Edmondson, Civil Engineering students at Oregon Tech, have been selected as recipients of Douglas P. Daniels / Coral Sales Scholarships– scholarships established to help support Transportation engineering students at universities in the Pacific Northwest.

Coral Sales Company of Portland awards two scholarships each year to outstanding individuals, one male and one female, pursuing Civil Engineering at Oregon Tech. Students selected must display outstanding leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities, both civic as well as professional, and have lived in the Northwest (Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana or Alaska) for a period of at least six years.

Originally from La Grande, Kassidy Kightlinger attended La Grande High School and is currently a senior in Civil Engineering. She is active in both American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) Student Chapters and completed an internship with the Oregon Department of Transportation.

“I came to Oregon Tech for engineering because it’s where my dad went to college and the program historically has had great success,” said Kassidy. “I’m very grateful for the Coral Sales Co. and will do my best to represent Oregon Tech.”

A senior from Redmond, JT is interested in pursuing a career in transportation construction management and completed an internship performing paving materials quality control for Rocky Mountain Construction. JT is also a member of the Tau Beta Pi Oregon Delta chapter at Oregon Tech- an engineering honor society.

“Oregon Tech has small class sizes which allows the students to build great relationships with the faculty,” shared JT. “The campus is in a rural setting which feels more like home. Every professor in the civil engineering department has industry experience which allows them to give great real-life advice.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for this award. I’m thankful for my professors who have put me in a place to succeed, and truly care about the long-term success of their students.”

The Douglas P. Daniels/Coral Sales Company Scholarship fund was established in 1987 and since its inception they have had the pleasure of recognizing nearly 700 recipients. Coral Sales Scholars excel in both leadership and interpersonal communications. These distinguished achievers are destined to become the front runners in the transportation industry.