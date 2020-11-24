KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 745.

This week’s count is 60.

“Case investigations and contact tracing continues as positive cases come in,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “We anticipate the statewide report will have outbreaks listed for Klamath County tomorrow. However, in the nine months of our experience with COVID-19, many cases result from social and professional contacts. People tend to let their guards down among family, friends and colleagues.

“We have all be asked to make prudent choices this holiday weekend. Our personal actions effect our own health and that of others.”

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 368 3 Female 377 1 Unknown — — Total 745 4