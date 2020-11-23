PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third straight day, the Oregon Health Authority reported a record-breaking high — 1,517 — of new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state total to 65,170.

COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 820, OHA reported as of 12:01 a.m. today.

“Oregon is on a steep and stark slope of rising Coronavirus cases,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “But we aren’t powerless in the face of this virus. Because it depends on us to slow the spread. Your choices make a difference.

“Local health officials in every part of the state have investigated outbreaks that started with get-togethers that seemed innocent at the time, but led to many people getting sick, and in some cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“This Thanksgiving, cancel any plans you have to celebrate indoors with large groups of family and friends. The safest, wisest and most caring way to protect the people you love is to keep your Thanksgiving dinner small and limited to no more than one other household beside your own. Keep the holidays a time to remember, not a time to regret.”

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (207), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (9), Crook (6), Deschutes (38), Douglas (12), Grant (15), Hood River (6), Jackson (55), Jefferson (8), Josephine (14), Klamath (53), Lake (6), Lane (64), Lincoln (1), Linn (27), Malheur (16), Marion (183), Morrow (7), Multnomah (516), Polk (26), Umatilla (47), Union (5), Wasco (11), Washington (128), and Yamhill (35).

Oregon’s 820th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3 Baker 257 3 2,762 Benton 709 7 21,746 Clackamas 5,353 76 90,277 Clatsop 333 0 7,985 Columbia 422 3 10,104 Coos 383 1 10,731 Crook 190 6 3,893 Curry 105 2 2,706 Deschutes 1,911 14 46,678 Douglas 804 15 18,130 Gilliam 21 0 430 Grant 122 1 1,372 Harney 86 1 1,127 Hood River 361 1 6,681 Jackson 3,356 23 49,176 Jefferson 765 11 6,563 Josephine 431 4 17,204 Klamath 685 4 13,392 Lake 98 0 1,212 Lane 3,820 37 93,714 Lincoln 563 13 11,599 Linn 1260 18 24,230 Malheur 2,308 39 7,235 Marion 8,321 127 72,521 Morrow 619 7 2,405 Multnomah 14,988 210 209,670 Polk 1,051 15 14,771 Sherman 23 0 445 Tillamook 111 0 4,150 Umatilla 4,099 48 17,647 Union 691 2 6,007 Wallowa 70 2 1,435 Wasco 472 18 6,853 Washington 8,815 96 133,636 Wheeler 2 0 210 Yamhill 1,565 16 25,747 Total 65,170 820 944,444

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

