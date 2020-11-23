KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 685.

The cases were assigned to last week, as they were in the state database on Saturday. The week’s total cases numbered 160.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male3373
Female3481
Unknown
Total6854
Age groupCasesEver hospitalizedDeaths
0-1459
15-1932
20-291481
30-391252
40-4911341
50-59884
60-697261
70-793462
80 and over142
Not available
Total685254

