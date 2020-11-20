WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) was selected to serve as an outside conferee on the House-Senate Conference Committee to resolve bicameral differences in the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“It is an honor to serve as a conferee for the National Defense Authorization Act,” said Walden. “Our Nation’s military protects our freedom and security. We must make sure the Department of Defense has the resources our men and women in uniform need. The NDAA is critical in ensuring our nation maintains its strong standing in the world, continues to promote peace and prosperity around the globe, and keeps Americans safe and secure.”

“For over two decades, Greg has proudly served the people of Oregon’s 2nd district in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing his constituents with the utmost dignity and fortitude expected of a Member of Congress,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “As the Ranking Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, he has further cemented his leadership by advocating for transparency in the development of COVID-19 treatments during the pandemic. I have complete confidence that Greg will use this same fighting spirit as a conferee to ensure that our military and veterans are strongly supported in this year’s NDAA as we continue to rebuild our military and promote the safety of Americans across the globe.”