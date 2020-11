PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 788, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 59,669.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton(13), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (3), Deschutes (40), Douglas (33), Gilliam (2), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (108), Jefferson (15), Josephine (20), Lake (8), Lane (115), Lincoln (5), Linn (30), Malheur (33), Marion (84), Morrow (2), Multnomah (210), Polk (9), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (171), and Yamhill (26).

Oregon’s 779th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 14, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 780th COVID0-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Nov. 15, at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 781st COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Nov. 8, at OHSU. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 782nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 783rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 784th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 785th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 786th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 12, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 787th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 15, at Tuality Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 788th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov.17, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.