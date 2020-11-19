(Salem, Ore.) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Kyla Blackmore.

Kyla Blackmore, age 14, is a foster child who went missing from Medford, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2020. She is believed to be in danger.

Kyla Blackmore knows the Klamath Falls area and is suspected to be traveling with Lydia Jazmin, age 16, a foster child who also went missing from Medford, Ore. on Nov. 11, 2020.

Name: Kyla Blackmore

Pronouns: She/Her

Date of birth: April 21, 2006

Height: 5’2

Weight: 185 pounds

Eye color: Brown

Hair: Brownish blonde

Other identifying information: Kyla Blackmore has a nose piercing and may sometimes draw on her face.

Medford Police Department Case #18910

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1406373

Anyone who suspects they have information about Kyla Blackmore’s location should call 911 or local law enforcement.

A small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.