KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 583.

A 70-year-old man died at St. Charles Hospital. He had underlying health conditions and had tested positive for COVID-19.

This week’s total cases are 58.

Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male2832
Female3001
Unknown
Total5833
Age groupCasesEver hospitalizedDeaths
0-1444
15-1928
20-291281
30-391092
40-499241
50-59774
60-696461
70-792962
80 and over122
Not available
Total583254

