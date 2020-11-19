Oregon retailers are prepared for Oregonians to shop safe, shop local

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced the launch of the “Give the Gift of Oregon” campaign as part of a comprehensive effort to support local businesses statewide. Shopping local is more important than ever due to the significant economic hardships that COVID-19 has created for Oregon businesses across the state. As Oregonians do their part individually to contain the spread of the virus, businesses are implementing necessary health and safety measures to protect customers and employees so they can get back to business and stay open.

“Oregon’s businesses are the backbone of our communities and our economy, and I am encouraging all Oregonians to shop locally this holiday season,” said Governor Brown. “Strengthening our economy starts here at home. One way Oregonians can help is to spend locally to keep dollars with our homegrown businesses that are run by our neighbors, family, and friends. Many local retailers are offering online, curbside pickup, and ‘take-out’ shopping options, making it easy for Oregonians to shop safely.”

Travel Oregon and Business Oregon, the state’s tourism and economic development agencies, are collaborating to carry out this consumer campaign, which runs from November 18 through December 31. The project aims to inspire Oregonians to keep it local and support their favorite businesses as they check off holiday gift lists. There are many ways to shop locally online, and through safe retail operations. Travel Oregon is also appealing to Oregonians to help offset a nearly 60% reduction in direct travel spending, including shopping and restaurant business, that has affected the entire state.

Oregonians will be able to find featured businesses across the state, along with gift ideas on traveloregon.com/giftoforegon. The campaign also highlights the Oregon Wine Board’s The Giving Season efforts, as well as the Built Oregon Marketplace, an online platform that provides consumers with an opportunity to discover products from Oregon makers.

“Oregon’s local businesses are the bedrock of the state’s tourism economy – boutique Oregon accommodations, restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, wineries, attractions, tour operators, and retail shops that promote and sell Oregon-made products comprise the fabric of tourism in Oregon,” said Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon. “COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on these businesses and, now more than ever, they need support. We encourage Oregonians to shop local this holiday season and to share hope by giving the gift of Oregon.”

“The spending power of all of us this season can make a big difference,” said Business Oregon Director Chris Cummings. “We continue to push out as many resources as we can, through funds from the CARES Act and our existing programs, and this promotion is just another way we can help. This also provides a great opportunity to discover incredible local products throughout Oregon.”

There are many “buy local” campaigns happening throughout Oregon, and this statewide promotion will highlight many of these during the season on social media with the #GivetheGiftofOregon hashtag. Oregonians are encouraged to share their support on social media by sharing their purchases or favorite local businesses and using the hashtag. Oregon businesses and communities can learn more about participating in the campaign by visiting Travel Oregon’s website: industry.traveloregon.com/.