Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Thursday, November 19, 2020 at approximately 8:51 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 140E near milepost 15.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Bronco, operated by David Hauck (51) of Beatty, was westbound when it lost control on icy roadways, slid into the eastbound lane and collided with a Klamath County School District bus operated by Stewart Hedges (77) of Klamath Falls.

Hauck sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Hedges received minor injuries.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours.

OSP was assisted by ODOT, Klamath County Fire District Five, Bonanza Fire District and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.