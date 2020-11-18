The Board of Klamath County Commissioners voice concerns; new state COVID-19 regulations and the 2 week “freeze” will be too much for already struggling businesses to bear.

“This statewide approach does not fit Klamath County. We have a robust health care system, and we are confident the relationships in this community would ensure our health care professionals, and public health, would work together to decide what our community needs without the state’s interference. We do not need a top down approach from the State; we believe we can navigate this challenging issue locally.” said Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris.

