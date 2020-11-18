In regards to the “Freeze” announced by the Governor and the subsequent Executive Order, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to take some precautions to help reduce the spread of the Corona Virus in efforts to keep everyone safe and to reduce the strain and risk to our medical providers.

Deputies will certainly still respond to calls for service. However, we will encourage deputies to take precautions to reduce possible exposure to the virus. We may decide to take some additional reports over the phone and we will continue to encourage using our on-line reporting system for minor incidents.

With regards to the Governor’s restriction on “six” or more people in a private residence, the Sheriff’s Office will be referring these matters to the Oregon Health Authority. In instances where a response occurs we will follow guidelines of education and requesting voluntary compliance. If there are egregious and persistent issues the information could be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

The jail has been operating in the same manner since March of this year. There are many protocols in place to mitigate the risk of the Coronavirus getting into our facility and we hope to maintain that standard so we do not lose further capacity, in an already undersized facility.

Our Concealed Handgun Licensing division will continue to operate as it has been, with the caveat we will ask people to wait in their vehicle in efforts to reduce interaction in our lobby. This process was implemented in March, allowing much of the paperwork to be done remotely. You can reference our webpage for further details on how to apply for a CHL or update one. It is important for us to continue this service for our community.

We will continue to monitor the Coronavirus situation and its impact on our community. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is always committed to serving you with Character, Competence, Courage and Compassion.”