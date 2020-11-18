The order outlines risk reduction measures, effective for two weeks beginning Nov. 18, in all Oregon counties

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued Executive Order 20-65 following last week’s announcement of a statewide freeze to stop the rapid community spread of COVID-19 in Oregon. In light of increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the order outlines necessary risk reduction measures designed to limit gatherings and curb human contact.

“I know Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices throughout this pandemic and that these new, temporary restrictions may seem daunting,” said Governor Brown. “But, we are at a breaking point. If we don’t take further action, we risk continued alarming spikes in infections and hospitalizations, and we risk the lives of our neighbors and loved ones.

“I also know that Oregonians come together in times of need, and we owe it to each other to take these measures seriously. It is up to all of us to work together to get this virus under control.”

Executive Order 20-65 addresses the following in detail:

Limiting at-home and social gatherings, as well as faith institutions

Limiting the maximum capacity for grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail stores

Restricting food and drink establishments to take-out only

Requiring workplaces to mandate work-from-home as much as possible

Closing certain businesses, including gyms, museums, zoos, and indoor recreation facilities

As with the Governor’s previous executive orders related to COVID-19, all of the freeze measures are enforceable by law upon both individuals and businesses. However, the Governor is urging voluntary compliance. These measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 are a necessity to give Oregon a fighting chance to flatten the curve and save lives.

Governor Brown added: “I expect local law enforcement to continue to use an education first approach, but Oregonians need to understand that these rules are enforceable under law. A large majority of Oregonians continue to do the right thing to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors. However, when Oregonians don’t take COVID-19 seriously, and don’t take steps to reduce the spread of the disease, they put all of us at risk. We need all Oregonians to use common sense, make smart choices, and take seriously their individual responsibilities during a public health emergency.”

The full text of Executive Order 20-65 is available here.

Sector specific guidance is forthcoming and will be posted to the Governor’s coronavirus webpage as it is available.