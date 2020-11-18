Funds will be allocated to counties to distribute to businesses that have been hard hit by COVID-19

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced today that the state will commit $55 million in financial assistance to support Oregon businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. These funds will be allocated to counties to distribute to businesses who have been financially impacted, with a priority for the hospitality industry, businesses impacted by the freeze, small businesses, and women, Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Tribal-owned businesses.

“Our iconic main street businesses have sacrificed too much already in this pandemic,” said Governor Brown. “While we have invested over $100 million in Oregon businesses so far, we must find additional resources to deploy quickly to help businesses that are suffering, particularly our small businesses and those owned by Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, and Tribal members. I know that this is not enough. I remain committed to fighting for additional resources at the federal level, including a reauthorization of the important features of the CARES Act, like the Payroll Protection Program and an extension of unemployment insurance benefits.”

The $55 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds will be allocated to counties, with each county receiving a base of $500,000 plus a per capita allocation of the remainder of the funds. The counties will be responsible for deciding how businesses apply to receive funds and communicating the application process to businesses.

The Governor’s Office anticipates that funds will be distributed to counties within the next several weeks. Businesses who are interested in applying should contact their county for more information.