SALEM, Ore. – The deadline for survivors of Oregon wildfires to apply for FEMA individual disaster

assistance and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is

extended to Monday, Nov. 30.

The extension agreed upon by the state and FEMA is for survivors living in counties designated for

individual assistance including Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and

Marion.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance,

essential home repairs, personal property losses, and other serious disaster-related needs not

covered by insurance.

Help is available. Apply for disaster assistance with FEMA online at www.disasterassistance.gov/ by

using the FEMA app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) between 7

a.m. and 10 p.m. Pacific Standard Time daily. Those who use a Relay service such as a videophone,

InnoCaption, or CapTel should update FEMA with their assigned number for that service. It is

important that FEMA make contact in order to move an application forward. Phone calls from FEMA

may come from an unidentified number.

All Oregon residents – including disaster survivors affected by the Oregon wildfires and straight-line

winds – can also get personalized mitigation advice from a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Specialist. For

information on how to build safer and stronger or to inquire as to your flood risk following a fire,

email FEMA-R10-MIT@fema.dhs.gov and a FEMA Hazard Mitigation specialist will respond.

U.S. Small Business Administration assistance

SBA helps businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property. To apply for a low-interest disaster loan, complete an online application at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. To reach an SBA Customer Service Representative directly call 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339). For more information, visit sba.gov.