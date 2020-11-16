Oregon reports 868 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 2 new deathsCOVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 761, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.Oregon Health Authority reported 868 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 56,880.The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (13), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (7), Jackson (37), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lake (3), Lane (57), Lincoln (2), Linn (6), Malheur (12), Marion (176), Multnomah (184), Polk (18), Umatilla (47), Union (19), Wasco (6), Washington (110), and Yamhill (26).NOTE: On Saturday’s (Nov. 14) press release, Tillamook County (5 cases) was left out of the county list. This does not affect the total case count of 1,097 but the county list was short 5 cases. OHA regrets the error.Oregon’s 760th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Hospital. He had underlying conditions.Oregon’s 761st COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died on Nov. 13 at OHSU. She had underlying conditions.See the news release for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.