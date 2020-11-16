Salem – As a temporary rule addressing COVID-19 in all workplaces is set to take effect this week – Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers to use the division’s resources to help understand and comply with the requirements.

The following resources are now available online under “Documents,” with more on the way in the weeks to come:

Exposure Risk Assessment Form – Employers can fill out this template (available in Word and PDF) as part of the requirement to conduct a risk assessment. The assessment must involve participation and feedback from employees. It gauges potential employee exposure to COVID-19, including addressing specific questions about how to minimize such exposure.

Model Policy for Notification of Employees when COVID-19 Exposure Occurs – Employers can satisfy the requirement to notify affected workers within 24 hours of a work-related infection by adopting this model procedure, available in Word and PDF.

The COVID-19 Hazards Poster – This required poster is available in both English and Spanish. The poster does not have to be printed and posted in color. Employers may also visit Oregon OSHA’s publications webpage to place an order.

Overview Table – This table summarizes the requirements and how they apply. It also shows the effective dates of certain provisions of the temporary rule.

Oregon OSHA urges a careful reading of the temporary rule, which is intended to curb the spread of coronavirus in all workplaces by requiring employers to implement a comprehensive set of risk-reducing measures. It is expected to remain in effect until May 4, 2021.

Meanwhile, the division offers consultation services and technical specialists to help employers comply with the requirements. Here is the contact information for both:

Consultation services – Provides no-cost assistance with safety and health programs

Technical staff – Helps employers understand requirements

Phone (toll-free in Oregon): 800-922-2689

Online

Email: tech.web@oregon.gov

Beginning in late June, Oregon OSHA’s process to develop the temporary rule included more than a dozen virtual forums dealing with specific issues and industries before the first of four stakeholder review drafts was even developed. Each subsequent draft incorporated changes resulting from the division’s discussion with a large number of employer and worker representatives, as well as feedback from the public at large.

Following adoption of its temporary COVID-19 rule for all workplaces, Oregon OSHA continues to pursue permanent rulemaking that would provide a structure for responding to potential future disease outbreaks. More information is available on the division’s infectious disease rulemaking page and on its COVID-19 resources page.