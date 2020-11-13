Here’s a summary of the Two-Week Freeze announced by Governor Brown during the noon press conference. These new measures are intended to limit group activities and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Oregon.

The Two-Week Freeze measures will be in effect from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2, statewide. These risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care.

The Two-Week Freeze measures include:

Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.

Limiting churches and other faith-based venues to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

Limiting restaurants to take-out only.

Closing gyms and fitness organizations.

Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.

Closing outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.

Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick up.

Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick up.

Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).

Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.

Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.



The Two-Week Freeze does not apply to or change current health and safety protocols for personal services (such as barber shops, hair salons, and non-medical massage therapy), congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports currently allowed to operate, current Division 1 and professional athletics exemptions, and higher education — all of which can continue operating under previous guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority.

For all other permitted activities listed above, the Oregon Health Authority will be issuing sector-specific guidance within the next week. Sectors without specific prohibitions or guidance must operate under general employer guidance.