The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Southern Oregon High Tech Crime Task Force concluded an investigation into Online Sexual Corruption of a Child with the arrest of a suspect in Bend, Oregon on November 10, 2020.

JCSO Detectives have been investigating the case since May 2020. The suspect during the course of several months of internet contact with an underage child, requested sexual photographs from the child, engaged in lewd visual behavior on line with the child and arranged to meet the child to have sexual contact.

At 0945 hours on 111020 law enforcement served a search warrant and an arrest warrant on the suspect at his residence in the 60000 block of Tumalo Circle Bend, Oregon.

The suspect is Steven Lee Genereux, birth date 04-09-1951.

Genereux was lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on three counts of Online Sexual Corruption of a Child-Second Degree and seven counts of Luring a Minor. All Charges are Class C Felony charges with total bail of $150,000.