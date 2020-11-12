SALEM, Ore. – With the deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance approaching, FEMA External

Outreach Sites will begin closing. Help is still available online, by phone, or through the FEMA mobile

app.

If you were affected by recent wildfires and straight-line winds in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson,

Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn or Marion counties, there’s still time to apply with FEMA for disaster

assistance. The deadline is Nov. 16.

The Following External Outreach Sites Are Scheduled to Close

FEMA External Outreach Site #5: Estacada City Hall, 475 S.E. Main St., Estacada, Oregon

97023. The site closes permanently at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

FEMA External Outreach Site #4: Lincoln Outlet Mall, 1500 S.E East Devils Lake Rd., Suite

200, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367. The site closes permanently at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.

FEMA External Outreach Site #6: Old Middle School Gym, 301 Glide Loop Rd., Glide, Oregon

97443. The site closes permanently at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov.14

FEMA External Outreach Site #3: Stayton Community Center, 400 W. Virginia St., Stayton,

Oregon 97385. The site closes permanently at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.Help is Still Available! FEMA External Outreach Site #1 remains open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Central High School, 815 South Oakdale Ave., Medford, Oregon 97501.Survivors can still visit the Medford External Outreach Site. However, it’s not necessary to visit to apply or update applications, which can be done in one of three ways: ▪ Call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST, seven days a week;▪ Visit DisasterAssistance.gov; or▪ Check FEMA’s mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their assigned number for that service. They should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. For those survivors who rely on American Sign Language (ASL) or Real-time captioning (CART) to communicate, please call 425-487-2143 or email requests to: DR-4562-OR-ASL-CART-REQUESTS@fema.dhs.gov. For those survivors who have limited English proficiency, multilingual operators are available. Call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (press 2 for Spanish) (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST, seven days a week. External Outreach Sites offer Oregon residents affected by recent wildfires and straight-line winds in-person visits to get information about their FEMA application, ask questions about letters they receive from FEMA, and have their documents scanned to be part of their application.

Representatives from FEMA’s Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation programs are available at the site. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread through person-to-person contact, wearing a mask or face covering is required to gain entry and visitors receive “no touch” temperature screenings. Hand sanitizer is available to survivors and staff. Federal staff wear masks, face shields and gloves. Workstations are spaced six feet apart to provide an extra level of protection for survivors and staff.

FEMA ensures that common areas are cleaned regularly during the day and workstations are sanitized after each visitor.

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Those who use a Relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their assigned number for that service. They should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish.)

At any time, applicants with disabilities who may require a reasonable accommodation can ask FEMA staff directly or submit their accommodation request via email to FEMA’s Office of Civil Rights at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or by calling FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource Line at 833-285-7448.

Follow FEMA Region 10 on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.