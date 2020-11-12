KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 503.

This week’s total is 33.

It’s been 250 days since Klamath County’s first case.

Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

To protect yourself:

  • Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.
  • Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Stay home when sick.
  • Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.
SexCasesDeaths
Male2412
Female2621
Unknown
Total5033
Age groupCasesEver hospitalizedDeaths
0-1441
15-1921
20-291141
30-39922
40-498041
50-59714
60-695061
70-792451
80 and over102
Not available
Total503243

