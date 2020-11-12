On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at approximately 7:45 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision on Hwy 97 near milepost 158.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mercury Grand Marquis, operated by John Kerlin (31) of La Pine, was northbound when it lost control on icy roads, slid into the southbound lane, and collided with a Dodge Caravan operated by Rex Roth (70) of La Pine.

Kerlin sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Roth and his passenger, Michael Covel (44) of La Pine, were transported to St Charles Hospital.

Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 2 hours.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Bend Police Department and ODOT.