USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds producers that that Friday, Nov. 20 is the last day to submit applications for disaster assistance for eligible milk or on-farm storage loss due to qualifying natural disasters in 2018 and 2019.

The Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act, 2019 (the Act) amended the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 created new disaster programs to cover milk dumped due to adverse weather and loss of on-farm stored commodities

WHIP Milk Loss

The WHIP Milk Loss Program (WHIP ML) provides payments to eligible dairy operations nationwide for milk that was dumped or removed without compensation from the commercial milk market due to qualifying 2018 and 2019 natural disaster events including hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity, snowstorms and wildfires.

On-Farm Storage Loss Program

Producers who suffered losses of harvested commodities stored in on-farm structures in 2018 and 2019 can receive assistance through the On-Farm Storage Loss Program (OFSLP). The program provides payments for uncompensated losses of harvested commodities, including grains, oilseeds, and hay stored in on-farm structures as a result of hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity, snowstorms, and wildfires. Commodities stored in warehouses are not eligible for this program.

More Information

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, please contact your local USDA service center or visit farmers.gov/recover. For all available USDA disaster assistance programs, USDA’s disaster resources website.

All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including some that are open to visitors to conduct business in person by appointment only. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. Our program delivery staff will be in the office, and they will be working with our producers in office, by phone, and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.