Governor Kate Brown held a news conference today with Dr. Dana Hargunani, Chief Medical Officer for Oregon Health Authority, and Dr. Renee Edwards, Chief Medical Officer of Oregon Health & Science University, as well as several representatives from Oregon hospitals. Leaders addressed Oregon’s increase in patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Currently there are 285 hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of people who have been hospitalized has more than doubled over the past week and has increased 83% in the past four weeks. While Oregon has more available ventilators than earlier in the pandemic, the increase in hospitalization is troubling.

Oregonians can help flatten the curve by following Dr. Hargunani’s suggestion, “Let’s repay our health care heroes by taking seriously the recommendations to stay physically distant, wear face coverings when interacting with anyone who lives outside your household and taking the difficult step of avoiding gatherings even as we enter the holiday season.”

See the complete press conference in English or Spanish.