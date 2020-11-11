PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 737, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 771 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 51,909.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (30), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (56), Jefferson (7), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (15), Marion (90), Multnomah (151), Polk (15), Umatilla (23), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (95), and Yamhill (19).

Oregon’s 735th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 9, at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 736th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 9, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 737th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 9, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

