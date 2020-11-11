The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 401st Basic Police Class.
The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
Basic Police Class 401 will graduate during a private ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, Oregon on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training regret that this ceremony will be closed to the public. However, we would like to publicly congratulate Basic Police #BP401 on their successful completion of basic training
Graduating members of BP 401:
Police Officer Hannah Anderson
Medford Police Department
Police Officer Sara Aryanfard
Gold Beach Police Department
Police Officer Bryce Askelson
Portland Police Bureau
Trooper Gallagher Bishop
Oregon State Police
Police Officer Michael Boyes
Sandy Police Department
Police Officer Curtis Burgess
Portland Police Bureau
Trooper Austin Cantrell
Oregon State Police
Police Officer Taylor Carbone
Gresham Police Department
Police Officer Steven Carlson
Sweet Home Police Department
Trooper Quentin Carter
Oregon State Police
Trooper Carraig Colahan
Oregon State Police
Police Officer Lawrence Cronin
Portland Police Bureau
Deputy Sheriff Samuel Cummings
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office
Trooper Trevor Deane
Oregon State Police
Trooper Derrick Dunn
Oregon State Police
Deputy Sheriff Danil Gavrikov
Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Trooper Austin Gomez
Oregon State Police
Trooper James Gonzales
Oregon State Police
Police Officer Daniel Granillo
Corvallis Police Department
Police Officer Colton Grimes
Portland Police Bureau
Deputy Sheriff Samuel Hatch
Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Gerrit Hoekstra
Gresham Police Department
Deputy Sheriff Heston Johnson
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Sheriff Jacob King
Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Michael Kissee
Medford Police Department
Police Officer Roman Kleiber
Oregon State Police
Deputy Sheriff Yuriy Latik
Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Police Officer Halali’i Ling
Sandy Police Department
Police Officer Donald Mathew
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Devin McDowall
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Garth Meyer
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Nicole Morgan
Portland Police Bureau
Trooper Ryann Nolan
Oregon State Police
Trooper Jonathon Padgett
Oregon State Police
Police Officer Alexandra Pena
Klamath Falls Police Department
Trooper Jarod Rascon
Oregon State Police
Police Officer Kenny Srisongkham
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Richard Yamanoi
Portland Police Bureau
Police Officer Tianna Ybarra
Gresham Police Department
Trooper Garrett Yunker
Oregon State Police
## Background Information on the DPSST ##
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Les Hallman serves as the Interim Director, and Darren Bucich, Chief of McKenzie Fire & Rescue, serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.
DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.