The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 401st Basic Police Class.



The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.



Basic Police Class 401 will graduate during a private ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, Oregon on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training regret that this ceremony will be closed to the public. However, we would like to publicly congratulate Basic Police #BP401 on their successful completion of basic training

Graduating members of BP 401:

Police Officer Hannah Anderson

Medford Police Department

Police Officer Sara Aryanfard

Gold Beach Police Department

Police Officer Bryce Askelson

Portland Police Bureau

Trooper Gallagher Bishop

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Michael Boyes

Sandy Police Department

Police Officer Curtis Burgess

Portland Police Bureau

Trooper Austin Cantrell

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Taylor Carbone

Gresham Police Department

Police Officer Steven Carlson

Sweet Home Police Department

Trooper Quentin Carter

Oregon State Police

Trooper Carraig Colahan

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Lawrence Cronin

Portland Police Bureau

Deputy Sheriff Samuel Cummings

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office

Trooper Trevor Deane

Oregon State Police

Trooper Derrick Dunn

Oregon State Police

Deputy Sheriff Danil Gavrikov

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Trooper Austin Gomez

Oregon State Police

Trooper James Gonzales

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Daniel Granillo

Corvallis Police Department

Police Officer Colton Grimes

Portland Police Bureau

Deputy Sheriff Samuel Hatch

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Gerrit Hoekstra

Gresham Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Heston Johnson

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Jacob King

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Michael Kissee

Medford Police Department

Police Officer Roman Kleiber

Oregon State Police

Deputy Sheriff Yuriy Latik

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Halali’i Ling

Sandy Police Department

Police Officer Donald Mathew

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Devin McDowall

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Garth Meyer

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Nicole Morgan

Portland Police Bureau

Trooper Ryann Nolan

Oregon State Police

Trooper Jonathon Padgett

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Alexandra Pena

Klamath Falls Police Department

Trooper Jarod Rascon

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Kenny Srisongkham

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Richard Yamanoi

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Tianna Ybarra

Gresham Police Department

Trooper Garrett Yunker

Oregon State Police

## Background Information on the DPSST ##

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement. Les Hallman serves as the Interim Director, and Darren Bucich, Chief of McKenzie Fire & Rescue, serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.



DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.