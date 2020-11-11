graduation graphic design , vector illustration

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 401st Basic Police Class.

The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.

Basic Police Class 401 will graduate during a private ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem, Oregon on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training regret that this ceremony will be closed to the public. However, we would like to publicly congratulate Basic Police #BP401 on their successful completion of basic training

Graduating members of BP 401:

Police Officer Hannah Anderson      

Medford Police Department

Police Officer Sara Aryanfard           

Gold Beach Police Department

Police Officer Bryce Askelson          

Portland Police Bureau

Trooper Gallagher Bishop     

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Michael Boyes

Sandy Police Department

Police Officer Curtis Burgess

Portland Police Bureau

Trooper Austin Cantrell         

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Taylor Carbone          

Gresham Police Department

Police Officer Steven Carlson

Sweet Home Police Department

Trooper Quentin Carter         

Oregon State Police

Trooper Carraig Colahan       

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Lawrence Cronin        

Portland Police Bureau

Deputy Sheriff Samuel Cummings    

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office

Trooper Trevor Deane

Oregon State Police

Trooper Derrick Dunn           

Oregon State Police

Deputy Sheriff Danil Gavrikov         

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Trooper Austin Gomez          

Oregon State Police

Trooper James Gonzales        

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Daniel Granillo           

Corvallis Police Department

Police Officer Colton Grimes

Portland Police Bureau

Deputy Sheriff Samuel Hatch

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Gerrit Hoekstra          

Gresham Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Heston Johnson         

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Jacob King    

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Michael Kissee           

Medford Police Department

Police Officer Roman Kleiber           

Oregon State Police

Deputy Sheriff Yuriy Latik   

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Police Officer Halali’i Ling   

Sandy Police Department

Police Officer Donald Mathew         

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Devin McDowall        

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Garth Meyer   

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Nicole Morgan

Portland Police Bureau

Trooper Ryann Nolan

Oregon State Police

Trooper Jonathon Padgett     

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Alexandra Pena          

Klamath Falls Police Department

Trooper Jarod Rascon

Oregon State Police

Police Officer Kenny Srisongkham   

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Richard Yamanoi       

Portland Police Bureau

Police Officer Tianna Ybarra

Gresham Police Department

Trooper Garrett Yunker         

Oregon State Police

## Background Information on the DPSST ##
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement.  Les Hallman serves as the Interim Director, and Darren Bucich, Chief of McKenzie Fire & Rescue, serves as the Chair of the Board. The department implements minimum standards established by the Board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.

DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem: certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the Board.

