On Saturday (November 7th, 2020) members of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit (SAR) conducted a day long area search in an attempt to locate evidence regarding a person from Lake Havasu, Arizona reported missing in the summer of 2019. New information

had been developed after a vehicle belonging to the missing man was located by hunters the previous week. The searchers, comprised of SAR ground teams and SAR mounted teams successfully located personal items and evidence of a deceased person, believed to be the missing man, during a cold and snowy search near Clover Creek Road. The man’s identity is not being released as positive identification has not yet been made. Family members of the missing man have been advised of the recent discovery and expressed gratitude for the efforts of Search and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office and the closure this information provides.

Members of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit are volunteers who provide thousands of hours of public service to our community each year. Sheriff Chris Kaber wishes to recognize the selfless gift these people give to Klamath County and surrounding counties as well. He states, “The Sheriff’s Office is blessed with more than 100 volunteers in different categories. Without their help, the complete mission of the Sheriff’s Office would not be able to be achieved. Thank you Search and Rescue, and all of the other volunteers in our community. By your actions you prove how great the people of Klamath County are.”