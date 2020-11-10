COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 734, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

OHA also reported 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 51,155.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (2), Deschutes (25), Douglas (21), Grant (4), Jackson (41), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (10), Lane (36), Linn (17), Malheur (7), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (204), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (13), Wasco (1), Washington (119) and Yamhill (18).

Oregon’s 731st COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 732nd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 733rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 8 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 734th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Nov. 8 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.