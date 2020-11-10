The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce has announced a new holiday event for 2020, Let It Glow: A Klamath County Holiday Decorating Contest. All county residents and businesses are invited to participate and light up the area in anticipation of the holiday season. The Chamber thanks Pacific Power and Winema Electric for stepping up to sponsor the event.

“This year, many of our favorite holiday events have been canceled to inhibit large crowds, and, although we are disappointed to not have these events, we think these light displays will be a spectacular way to usher in the holiday season,” said Heather Tramp, Klamath County Chamber Director.

Local residents and businesses are asked to sign up for the competition by December 4th, 2020 and complete their holiday decorating by December 8th.

Rules of the contest are as follows:

Participation is open to all residents and businesses within the boundaries of Klamath County.

Entry is free, no cost or fees apply.

Entry applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on December 4th, 2020.

Contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior. Judging will be done from outside the residence or business only.

Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street only. Therefore only those decorations located on the street side of the property will be judged (corner lots will be judged from both streets).

Lights and decorations must be displayed from December 8-29, 2020.

Types of acceptable lighting include, but are not limited to, mini string lights, rope light, neon signs, LED tape light, flood lights, and patio lights.

Unacceptable lighting includes vulgar or inappropriate displays, any and all fire or pyro technics, and/or any display that endangers surrounding homes.

There are four winners that will be awarded. Best in Show – $100 (winner will be chosen by Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris) Clark Griswold (most lights) – $100 (voted on by sponsors and Chamber board) People’s Choice – $100 (voted via text messaging) Best Biz Display – $200 (voted on by Mayor Carol Westfall)

Winners will be announced on social media on December 30th.

The Chamber will make a driving map available, so light seekers will be able to locate the festive exhibits on the tour. Map will be posted December 8th. To access the light-tour map, visit www.klamath.org. To register your home or business, visit https://bit.ly/kfallsletitglow or call (541) 884-5193.