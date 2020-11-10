PORTLAND, Ore. – The 142nd Wing out of Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon.

142nd Wing Commander, Colonel David Unruh, said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers. “We are humbled to participate in honoring all those who’ve gone before us and preserved the freedoms we have today. We’re proud to be part of a long line of American military and we look forward to the future.”

F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

10:30 a.m. Downtown, The Dalles, Ore.

11:00 a.m. Douglas County Fairgrounds, Roseburg, Ore

11:15 a.m. Albany, Ore.

11:25 a.m. North Plains Veteran’s Park, North Plains, Ore.

11:30 a.m. Tillamook Air Museum, Tillamook, Ore.

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

About the 142nd Wing:

The Portland Air National Guard Base employs 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border through their Aerospace Control Alert mission as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Their mission is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.