COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 730, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 50,448.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).

Oregon’s 730th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

See the news release for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.