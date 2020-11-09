The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) will honor all veterans next week with a Virtual Statewide Veterans Day 2020 Celebration.

The virtual ceremony will be streamed on ODVA’s Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11. It will include the singing of the national anthem by Miss Oregon USA Katerina Villegas, as well as remarks by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick, and other special guests.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every American tradition this year, but it presents opportunities to celebrate our cherished traditions in new ways. The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs remains committed to honoring our state’s veterans and their remarkable service and sacrifice. Doing so has never been more important,” said Fitzpatrick. “I encourage all Oregonians to join us for this virtual event to honor our military service members, veterans and their families on this Veterans Day.”

Link to ODVA’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/odvavet to watch the streamed event.