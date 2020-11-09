KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the community. The local case count is 486.

“With the fast-approaching holiday season, it is important for local residents to remember that gatherings of friends and relatives are the primary means of transmission in Klamath County and throughout Oregon,” said Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris, KCPH liaison. “Social distancing, wearing face coverings and frequent hand cleansing are more important than ever, given we are now in flu season, too.”

Seven cases were assigned to last week, bringing that week’s total to 34. This week’s total is 16. The cases reported today and added to last week’s total were in the statewide communicable disease database on Saturday, November 7.

Under new school metrics, two-week increments now will be evaluated for number of cases and test positivity rates. Specific weekly totals are important. The week runs from Sunday to Saturday.

To move to full on-campus instruction, the two-week total would need to be less than 34. To have onsite of hybrid of on-site and distance learning, the two-week total would need to be less than 68. Official numbers for Klamath County will be released by Oregon Health Authority this week.

Information specific to Klamath County can be found at https://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data.

To protect yourself:

Keep your distance by maintaining six feet of social or physical distancing between yourself and others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, utilizing hand sanitizer when washing facilities are not available.

Sanitize surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid gatherings of any size where social or physical distancing is not possible.

To protect others around you:

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when sick.

Wear a clean mask in public spaces, including outdoors when six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

Sex Cases Deaths Male 235 2 Female 251 1 Unknown — — Total 486 3