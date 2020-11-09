On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at approximately 9:59P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 232.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda motorcycle, operated by John Fairbanks (56) of unknown, was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Pontiac G6 operated by Roberto Salinas (32) of Sanger, CA.

Fairbanks sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Salinas sustained minor injuries.

OSP was assisted by Chemult Fire Department and ODOT.