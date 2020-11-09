SALEM – From repairing a bridge in Canyon City to improving storm drainage in Yachats, the Small City Allotments program will continue helping communities all across the state improve their transportation systems. More than $5.2 million for this award cycle will fund 54 projects in this Keep Oregon Moving program, part of the historic HB 2017 funding package.

Three cities – Wood Village, Prescott and Yamhill – are receiving funds through this program for the first time. Wood Village is adding a solar-powered rapid flashing beacon pedestrian crossing; Prescott will make multiple city street improvements; and Yamhill is upgrading W. First Street.

ODOT Director Kris Strickler notified the League of Oregon Cities last week of the awards, adding that cost savings from the previous awards resulted in $243,378 in additional funds available for this round.

The next steps will be for ODOT and recipients to enter into agreements for each project, a task assumed by ODOT’s Statewide Investments Management staff.