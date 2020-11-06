The Ross Ragland Theater will be lighting the tower this Friday evening, November 6th at 5:00pm. The official “flipping of the switch” will illuminate the night sky with the infamous teal glow and once again bring a bright light to downtown.

The Ragland continues to provide high quality performing arts and educational experiences that enhance community life here in the Klamath Basin. “We were committed to completing this project before the end of the year.” said Executive Director Scott Mohon.

The original event date was set for August 27th but was postponed due to complications in wiring and shipping, and ES&A Sign & Awning out of Eugene was not able to make their installation deadlines because of this.

“This capital campaign was launched last year, and it has taken the support of the Klamath community as well as the help from several Southern Oregon and national grant foundations to see this lighting of the tower project come to fruition.” said Director of Development, Terra Russo. “We still have a lot to accomplish within this capital campaign, but this event represents hope, excitement and a new light during a dark time.”

Although the theater is not able to hold the kind of event they had intended to put on in August the importance of turning the lights on for all to see over this difficult holiday season was motivation to continue to move forward. “We are looking towards the Spring to bring community members, city officials, and donors together to celebrate the tremendous team effort it has taken to be able to do this” said Board Chair Lynne LeBlanc. The Ragland encourages all to come downtown, enjoy an evening out and experience the magic this advanced technology has brought to our basin.

The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 200 North 7th Street in Klamath Falls. Telephone 541-884-LIVE (5483) for ticket information and reservations or visit the theater’s website at www.rrtheater.org for additional details. The box office is open 12-5 M-F and two hours prior to show time the day of any weekend show.