On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Elliot Donald Parker, DOB 7/20/1989, of Klamath Falls was lodged at the Klamath County Jail for his involvement related to an assault, robbery, kidnapping, and animal abuse that occurred on or about September 8, 2020. Investigation related to other persons involved is continuing at this time. The crimes occurred both within the city limits of Klamath Falls and Klamath County.

Detectives with the Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office located Elliot Parker after he attempted to elude them on a stolen motorcycle, before he eventually barricaded himself inside a residence located at 2860 Frontage Road.

The Klamath Falls SWAT Team along with members of the Klamath County Special Response Team immediately established a perimeter around the house. A warrant service was executed at the residence and Mr. Elliot was located inside, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation of this incident revealed Parker’s co-conspirator to be Harland Joseph Wright, DOB 6/7/1988, who is currently lodged at the Klamath County Jail for a non-related crime. Harland Wright was additionally charged for his involvement in this matter with charges consisting of assault, robbery, kidnapping, and animal abuse. Probable cause was developed for Parker’s arrest and Wright’s arrest, after it was alleged both men had been involved with the kidnapping of an adult victim, and then with the killing and further mutilation of the victim’s dog.

It is the policy of the Klamath Falls Police Department to utilize our SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics Team), when the potential dangers present at the scene produce a threat that needs to be addressed beyond typical capabilities of a patrol response. This is done to ensure the safety to the community, the safety to the involved officers, and the safety of the person(s) to be arrested.

Our department would further like to thank The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Klamath County Parole and Probation, and the Klamath County Fire District for their assistance.

If you have information regarding this case, or the arrested individuals, please contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336, or the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130. Anonymous information can also be left on the Klamath Falls Police Tip Line at 541-883-5334.