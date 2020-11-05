The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant funds for traffic safety during 2020-2021 totaling $19,500. The grants are being used to increase traffic enforcement with focused patrols for Distracted Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII), Occupant Protection (Safety Belts), Pedestrian Safety and Speed Enforcement during the below specified events.

Distracted Driving

Grant Amount = $5,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2021

• National Distracted Driving Awareness Month 4/1 – 4/30/2021

DUII High Visibility Enforcement Events

Grant Amount = $5,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2021

• Thanksgiving 11/26 – 11/29/2020 – SCHEDULED • Christmas 2020 / New Year’s 2021 12/16 – 1/2/2021

• Super Bowl 2/7/2021

• Labor Day 8/18 – 9/6/2021

Occupant Protection (Safety Belt) Blitz Periods

Grant Amount = $5,500

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2021

• Blitz #1: 2020 “Click It or Ticket” 11/16 – 11/29/2021 – SCHEDULED • Blitz #2: Belts / Child Restraints 2/1 – 2/14/2021

• Blitz #3: 2021 “Click It or Ticket” 5/17 – 5/30/2021

• Blitz #4: Child Seats / Fitting Station Referrals 8/23 – 9/5/2021

Pedestrian Safety

Grant Amount = $2,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2021

• Klamath County Fair 8/5 – 8/8/2021

Speed Enforcement

Grant Amount = $2,000

• High Visibility Enforcement Now – 9/30/2021

Fiscal Year 2020/2021

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, through grants awarded by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) in association with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) will conduct multiple High Visibility Enforcements, both day and night, from October 2020 through September 2021.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is able to conduct these extremely beneficial High Visibility Enforcements without affecting the normal functions of the office. For the Fiscal Year 2020/2021, ODOT/NHTSA awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office $19,500 for High Visibility Enforcement across the five (5) categories.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank ODOT and NHTSA for their support in the sustained objective of ensuring the safe travel on roadways within Klamath County.

Starting on November 16th through Thanksgiving weekend, deputies will be focusing on Driving Under the Influence and Safety Belts.