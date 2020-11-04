The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 121st Basic Telecommunications Class.
The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students will return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.
The 9-1-1 training program began in 1993 when the Oregon Legislative Assembly enacted legislation which requires that individuals who receive emergency calls for assistance from the public, meet professional standards for training and certification. There are approximately 950 men and women across the state who work in this profession in city, county, tribal, regional, and state public safety communications centers.
Basic Telecommunications #BT121 Graduation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, in Salem, Oregon. Telephone: 503-378-2100. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the graduation will be closed to the public. However, we would like to publicly congratulate Basic Telecommunications Class #BT 121 for a successful completion of their Basic Training.
Members of Basic Telecommunications Class #121:
Dispatcher Bobbie Andring
Astoria Police Department
Dispatcher Richelle Biancone
METCOM 9-1-1
Dispatcher Shelby Brinson
Harney County Sheriff’s Office
Dispatcher Rachel Chaney
Milton-Freewater Police Department
Dispatcher Ashley Corder
Malheur County Sheriff’s Office
Dispatcher Lorraine DeLange
Harney County Sheriff’s Office
Dispatcher Kirsten Eichenlaub
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dispatcher Justin Fisher
Klamath 9-1-1 Communications District
Dispatcher Brandon Henner
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
Dispatcher Branden Kinman
Klamath 9-1-1 Communications District
Dispatcher Jesse Kirkendall
Astoria Police Department
Dispatcher Derek Mahurin
Deschutes County 9-1-1
Dispatcher Kaitlyn Mickel
Deschutes County 9-1-1
Dispatcher Kenneth Moreland
Tillamook County 911
Dispatcher Scott Simmons
Corvallis Police Department
Dispatcher Chelsea Thompson
Reedsport Police Department
Dispatcher Charlotte Walton
Tillamook County 911