The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 121st Basic Telecommunications Class.



The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students will return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.



The 9-1-1 training program began in 1993 when the Oregon Legislative Assembly enacted legislation which requires that individuals who receive emergency calls for assistance from the public, meet professional standards for training and certification. There are approximately 950 men and women across the state who work in this profession in city, county, tribal, regional, and state public safety communications centers.



Basic Telecommunications #BT121 Graduation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, in Salem, Oregon. Telephone: 503-378-2100. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the graduation will be closed to the public. However, we would like to publicly congratulate Basic Telecommunications Class #BT 121 for a successful completion of their Basic Training.





Members of Basic Telecommunications Class #121:

Dispatcher Bobbie Andring

Astoria Police Department

Dispatcher Richelle Biancone

METCOM 9-1-1

Dispatcher Shelby Brinson

Harney County Sheriff’s Office

Dispatcher Rachel Chaney

Milton-Freewater Police Department

Dispatcher Ashley Corder

Malheur County Sheriff’s Office

Dispatcher Lorraine DeLange

Harney County Sheriff’s Office

Dispatcher Kirsten Eichenlaub

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Dispatcher Justin Fisher

Klamath 9-1-1 Communications District

Dispatcher Brandon Henner

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office

Dispatcher Branden Kinman

Klamath 9-1-1 Communications District

Dispatcher Jesse Kirkendall

Astoria Police Department

Dispatcher Derek Mahurin

Deschutes County 9-1-1

Dispatcher Kaitlyn Mickel

Deschutes County 9-1-1

Dispatcher Kenneth Moreland

Tillamook County 911

Dispatcher Scott Simmons

Corvallis Police Department

Dispatcher Chelsea Thompson

Reedsport Police Department

Dispatcher Charlotte Walton

Tillamook County 911